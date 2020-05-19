HFF Secures $43M Refi for 100 Peachtree in Atlanta CBD

By Robert Demeter

100 Peachtree Office Tower (left)

Atlanta–HFF announced that it has secured a $43.3 million refinancing loan for 100 Peachtree, a 625,424-square-foot, Class A office tower in Atlanta’s central business district.

HFF arranged the refinancing on behalf of an affiliate of Five Mile Capital Partners LLC, an investment and asset management company, and placed the four-year, floating-rate loan with Principal Global Investors. Loan proceeds were used to retire existing debt and will provide future funds for base building capital improvements, as well as tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

100 Peachtree is located along Peachtree Street NW. in downtown Atlanta. It provides tenants access to public transportation including two Marta stations within blocks of the property, vehicular access to the Downtown Connector including Interstates 75 & 85 as well as easy access to the Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, just 8 miles from the building.

The iconic 32-story tower was built in 1968 as the headquarters for the Equitable Life insurance company and was designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill. The office building features a conference center with a boardroom, three conference rooms and a mock courtroom. Amenities include a fitness center, dry cleaner, florist, FedEx-Kinko’s, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks and 928 parking spaces. 100 Peachtree is 61 percent leased to tenants such as Koch Properties, Accenture, Fulton County Public Defender, Atlanta Beltline Inc. and McGuire Woods LLP.

100 Peachtree Lobby

The HFF debt placement team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Mark Sixour and Managing Director Gregg Shapiro.

HFF recently arranged a $6.3 million financing for the acquisition of Marketplace at Signal Butte, an 116,358-square-foot grocery-anchored community shopping center in the eastern part of Mesa, Ariz., and also closed the sale of Eaton Distribution Center, a fully-leased 185,000-square-foot, Class A industrial property in Raleigh.

Five Mile Capital Partners LLC is an investment and asset management company established in 2003, which specializes in investment opportunities in real estate, debt products, structured finance, asset-based lending and financial services private equity.

Photos courtesy of 100 Peachtree.