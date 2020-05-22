HFF Secures $74.5M Refi for DFW Industrial Portfolio

By Anca Gagiuc, Associate Editor

Alliance Texas Creek View

Dallas—HFF has secured a $74.5 million refinancing for a three-property, Class A industrial portfolio within the Alliance Texas development in Fort Worth and Roanoke, Texas.

HFF worked on behalf of the borrower, Hillwood Properties, to place the 10-year, fixed-rate loan with a correspondent life insurance company. HFF is servicing the loan, proceeds of which are refinancing the existing construction loans. The HFF team was led by Cullen Aderhold, director and Trey Morsbach, senior managing director. Meggie Lowy, Hillwood Properties director of finance, managed the transaction for Hillwood.

“We received a strong refinancing package for this portfolio and look forward to expanding the relationship through future opportunities,” Lowy said in prepared remarks. “HFF played a valuable role in this transaction, and we appreciate its efforts to provide us with the most competitive quotes in the marketplace.”

The portfolio totals 1.6 million square feet and was completed between 2014 and 2015. It is anchored by Alliance Center North 2, a one-million square foot, 58.7-acre distribution center 100 percent leased to Wal-Mart and located at 15101 N. Beach St. in Fort Worth. The two portfolio buildings located in Roanoke are Gateway 88, a 333,200-square foot, build-to-suit facility for Heritage Bag Co. located at 501 Gateway Parkway and Gateway 57, a 210,296-square foot facility located at 1051 Republic Drive, which serves Momentum Fuel Technologies.

All three buildings are part of the 18,000-acre mixed-use, master-planned community Alliance Texas developed by Hillwood Properties. The facilities are close to Interstate 35 and BNSF Railway’s Alliance Intermodal Facility and in close proximity to Fort Worth Alliance Airport. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is less than 21 miles southeast of the properties.

Rendering courtesy of Alliance Texas