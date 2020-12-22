High-Tech Intel Unit Expands at Wright-Patterson

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

The National Air and Space Intelligence Center broke ground June 19 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on an expansion that will boost its mission of analyzing military technology of the United States’ adversaries.

The 58,000-square-foot project will nearly triple the size of the existing Foreign Materiel Exploitation Laboratory and double its lab space, enabling NASIC to consolidate its operations and take on more projects.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Messer Construction Co. won a $24.1 million contract to build the new facility. Under the terms of the deal, the Cincinnati-based contractor must complete construction by May 2017.

NASIC serves as the U.S. Department of Defense’s primary source of air and space intelligence. It produces integrated, predictive air, space and specialized intelligence to support missions ranging from military operations and force modernization to policymaking. Headquartered at Wright-Patterson, NASIC has a workforce of more than 3,100 and a $350 million annual budget. NASIC’s materiel exploitation lab determines the workings of adversaries’ air, space and cyberspace technology.

A little over a year ago, Sen. Sherrod Brown announced that the NASIC was been awarded $29.5 million in new federal funding to expand and strengthen its operations at Wright-Patterson.

Logo: Wright-Patterson Air Force Base