Highwoods Properties Brings 125 KSF Tenant to Raleigh Office Park

Highwoods Properties has signed a long-term lease with Martin Marietta to be the sole tenant at GlenLake Seven, a Class A, 125,000-square-foot office building underway in Raleigh, N.C. The aggregates and heavy building materials supplier will relocate its corporate headquarters from 2710 Wycliff Road, approximately 1.5 miles south of the new address.

GlenLake Seven will be the fifth component of GlenLake Office Park, the development planned for up to seven buildings totaling 875,000 square feet. The developer started construction on the project in the first quarter of 2019, having Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio as architect and Shelco as general contractor. Delivery is expected in the first quarter of 2021.

Situated on a 6-acre parcel at 4143 Parklake Ave., the five-story development features floorplates of 23,000 and 26,000 square feet, as well as structured parking for more than 700 cars. Designed to achieve LEED certification, the building will have an electric vehicle charging station. Amenities will include a fitness center, conference center, café and activated outdoor spaces.

The property is 6.5 miles northwest of downtown Raleigh, where tech company Pendo inked a similar-size lease in June. Located near Glenwood Avenue and Interstate 40, the office building is 1 mile from Crabtree Valley Mall and there are more than 10 hotels within a 2-mile radius.