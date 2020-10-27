Hilco Redevelopment Partners Appoints SVP of Development

Justin Dunn, Senior Vice President of Development, Hilco Redevelopment Partners. Image courtesy of Hilco Redevelopment Partners

Hilco Redevelopment Partners has appointed Justin Dunn as senior vice president of development. In his new role, Dunn will lead the company’s Philadelphia team, which is redeveloping a 1,300-acre former oil refinery site in the metro’s southwest area.

HRP, the real estate development unit of Hilco Global, is dedicated to the remediation and redevelopment of obsolete industrial properties. Dunn’s responsibilities will include master planning, design oversight, permitting, governmental and stakeholder coordination, competitive bidding, vertical construction and project management, as well as coordination with customers and leasing teams. Dunn will report to Jeremy Grey, HRP’s executive vice president of development.

Dunn joined HRP from Hillwood Investment Properties, where he served as vice president. He also acted as senior director of development for Tradepoint Atlantic. During this time, he helped the company deliver more than 6 million square feet of new construction. He also held positions with KCI Technologies and Bohler Engineering.

Dunn earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Stevenson University. He is a LEED accredited professional, as well as a member of the Sigma Beta Delta honor society for business, management and administration.

Hilco acquired the refinery site in June. Plans call for 13 to 15 million square feet of logistics and commercial space. Upon completion, the new development is estimated to create around 19,000 jobs.