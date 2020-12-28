Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport Completes Renovation

By Adrian Maties, Associate Editor

The Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport announced last week the completion of a number of significant upgrades. They have helped improve the hotel’s ranking and elevated it into the top five of its competitive set, according to reviewers on one of the top guest-rated websites. In fact, last year, the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport received the 2013 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award.

The hotel is located in Linthicum Heights, adjacent to the Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport, with downtown Baltimore just 20 minutes away. It features 280 rooms, 16,000 square feet of meeting space for up to 800 guests, and a host of amenities, including an indoor swimming pool, restaurant, fitness center and high speed Internet access. The hotel uses rooftop solar panels and is energy-efficient.

The renovation project called for a complete makeover of the lobby, upgrades to the fitness center, renovations to the hallways, as well as adding a new function room, the 4,000-square-foot Flight Deck, which can accommodate up to 200 people. Additional upgrades are planned for this fall. The hotel’s 11th floor concierge lounge will be renovated, while its lobby sundry shop will be expanded. The cost of the renovation was not disclosed.

“Although the hotel opened only in late 2006, our goal is to keep it fresh and appealing to guests,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hospitality Strategies, the hotel’s operator, in a press statement. “The investment and hard work immediately paid off with highly favorable comments from our guests. As a result of the renovation and implementation of new guest service initiatives, website reviewers now rate the Hilton Baltimore BWI Airport in the top five out of 26 competitive hotels. As we settle in from these renovations, our intent is to continue to move up in the rankings.”

Photo credits: www.hiltonbwihotel.com