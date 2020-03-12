Hilton Breaks Ground on First Tempo-Branded Property

Tempo by Hilton Louisville NuLu. Rendering courtesy of Hilton

Hilton has broken ground on its first hotel under the Tempo brand, in Louisville, Ky. First Hospitality and Weyland Ventures are co-owners of the 130-key, six-story property. The development is scheduled for completion in 2021. Hilton introduced the new lifestyle brand just two months ago.

Located at 710 E. Jefferson St., in Louisville’s NuLu neighborhood, the project is adjacent to Interstate 65 and 1 mile from the city center. Louisville International Airport is 5 miles from the development. The surrounding area has several retail, dining and public transport options.

Common-area amenities at the Tempo by Hilton will include a rooftop bar, flexible meeting space and a fitness center. The lobby will have complimentary coffee and tea, as well as a cafe and bar.

According to Hilton, there are more than 30 confirmed deals for the Tempo brand up to this point, in cities including New York, Boston, Washington D.C., and on Maui.