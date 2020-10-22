Hilton to Complement South Florida Medical Campus

By Keith Loria, Contributing Editor

Hilton Miami/Dadeland

Miami—Hilton Worldwide has teamed with Baptist Health South Florida to open a 150,000-square-foot, 184-room hotel as part of the upcoming Baptist Hospital campus in the Miami/Dadeland area.

The campus will also include the Miami Cancer Institute, a new $430 million clinical and research center, which will house South Florida’s first proton therapy center, and the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute.

“Hilton Worldwide is recognized globally as a leader in hospitality, and we felt its full-service Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand would be an ideal partner,” Ana Lopez-Blazquez, Baptist Health South Florida’s EVP, said in a prepared release. “In addition, this property will have the largest meeting space in the area to accommodate conferences, events and meetings.”

Located at at 9100 N. Kendall Drive, Hilton Miami/Dadeland will include a 6,200-square-foot ballroom, over 2,000 square feet of state-of-the-art flexible meeting space, a health and wellness center with a fitness room and heated outdoor pool, and a 24-hour business center.

The planned hotel will be located to the immediate west of the main entrance of Baptist Hospital and conveniently near Dadeland Mall and regional transportation hubs, including Miami International Airport, Miami MetroRail Dadeland North station and Tamiami Executive Airport.

CallisonRTKL will serve as the architect for the hotel, which will draw from Miami’s cultural landscape and feature special design details, including Cuban tile, pineapple-themed wall art and textiles with abstract lines representative of the fruit’s texture to add a touch of local style.

“The Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand is beloved among travelers around the world, and Hilton Miami/Dadeland will bring the best of our brand to the local area,” Shawn McAteer, Hilton Worldwide’s VP, global brand management, full service brands, said in the release. “This property will offer the signature elements of Hilton Hotels & Resorts–unparalleled amenities, individualized service and beautifully designed rooms–to business and leisure travelers, as well as patients and their families.”

Hilton Miami/Dadeland will also offer a restaurant, grab-n-go pantry, a water bar with bottled water from around the world and room service. During digital check-in, guests will be able to request a Digital Key from within the Hilton HHonors mobile app to unlock their rooms, and the hotel’s app will suggest nearby dining and entertainment venues.