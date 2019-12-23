Hilton Expands Florida Home2 Suites Presence

Image via Pixabay

Hilton has opened a new property in Florida, a 103-key Home2 Suites in Fernandina Beach. The owner and manager of the property is Fernardina Investments.

Located at 2246 Sadler Road, the pet-friendly hotel is within walking distance of several dining options, being also close to the beach and other attractions. Jacksonville International Airport is within 25 miles of the property, while the local airport is less than 3 miles away.

Home2 Suites by Hilton Fernandina Beach Amelia Island includes a business center, an outdoor saline pool, fire pit and grilling area, as well as a combined laundry and fitness area, the brand’s Spin2 Cycle concept. The suites include accessorized kitchens and modular furniture. The property also offers complimentary Wi-Fi, parking and hot breakfast.

Earlier this month, Hilton also opened the 130-key Home2 Suites by Hilton Lawrenceville Atlanta Sugarloaf. The property, which is located some 25 miles northeast of central Atlanta, is owned and managed by the Peachtree Hotel Group.