Hilton Garden Inn Opens in Western TN

Peachtree Hotel Group has opened its new, 98-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn in Jackson, Tenn. The owners acquired the 2.5-acre site in late 2015 for $1.2 million and broke ground on the hotel project in June of 2016. The development was financed with an $11.2 million construction loan held by First Citizens Bank, according to Madison County public records.

Located at 1324 Vann Drive, the four-story Hilton Garden Inn Jackson is situated along Interstate 40, about 70 miles east of Memphis and 120 miles west of Nashville. The property sits near a number of other hotels and the Shoppes at the Columns, a 500,000-square-foot outdoor retail center, home to Kohl’s, Best Buy, The Home Depot and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

A mix of guest amenities

On-site guest amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, a heated saltwater swimming pool, complimentary Wi-Fi, as well as a restaurant. The structure also contains 2,300 square feet of event space, including a large conference room and a boardroom.

“With many hoteliers focused strictly on top MSAs, hotel deals in those markets are becoming harder and harder to come by with multiple groups fighting for the same property, which incidentally drives up prices, too,” said Brent LeBlanc, senior vice president of Peachtree, in a prepared statement. “By targeting smaller, secondary and tertiary markets with comparable demand and typically an even more pronounced lack of supply, we can move quickly and purposefully with our fund reserves to transact on deals that meet our portfolio criteria.”