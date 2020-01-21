Hilton Launches New Lifestyle Brand

Hilton’s brand portfolio expands to 18 with the introduction of Tempo by Hilton. The new lifestyle brand targets ambitious modern travelers and gives hotel owners a scalable brand with access to a growing new demographic.

READ ALSO: Q&A: Building Design Shifts Toward Wellness Architecture

Hilton partnered with trailblazers in the well-being and food & beverage industries to create Tempo, which centers on providing a sustainable environment for “modern achievers” to continue their routines while away from home. Thrive Global, a behavior change company, worked with Hilton, providing expertise in science-based solutions created to enhance performance while avoiding burnout. Strategic restaurant planning and development company Blau + Associates also assisted Hilton in bringing the concept for Tempo to life. The result, an elevated and approachable brand featuring reinvigorating guestrooms; shared spaces and amenities designed to inspire and motivate; and eateries, including coffee & tea bars, devised to enhance energy and heighten focus.

So far, Hilton has secured 30 commitments with hotel owners for the opening of Tempo properties in various key U.S. locales, including New York and Boston on the East Coast, Los Angeles and San Diego on the West Coast, and other vital markets such as Washington, D.C., Maui, Houston and Atlanta, in addition to Charlotte, N.C., Nashville, Tenn. and Lexington, Ky. Thirty more deals in various stages further testify to the popularity of the brand among developers in advance of its debut on the market.

Brand bonanza

Hilton has been introducing new flags at a regular pace over the last few years. The global hospitality company revealed its 17th brand, Signia in February 2019, and unveiled Motto by Hilton just months before in October 2018. The flurry of new concepts, however, appears to be nearing an end in the foreseeable future, with just one additional brand in the works for a total of 19. “That is plenty of brand bandwidth for us to keep growing indefinitely, particularly given that we are just getting started with some of these brands in many destinations around the world,” Christopher Nassetta, president & CEO of Hilton Worldwide Holdings, said during the company’s second quarter 2019 earnings conference call on July 24, 2019.