Hilton Opens Energy-Saving Hotel in AL

The Lodge at Gulf State Park

Hilton Hotels & Resorts has opened The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a 350-key hotel located within Alabama’s Gulf State Park. Valor Hospitality Partners will manage the property. The hotel marks the first full-service development to open in the area in 20 years.

Located at 21196 E. Beach Blvd., the property offers convenient access to Gulf State Park, The Wharf at Orange Beach, OWA Theme Park and other local attractions such as Dauphin Island Sea Lab & Estuarium and Fort Morgan State Historical Site.

Originally built in 1974, The Lodge at Gulf State Park features more than 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space including The Gulfview Ballroom for up to 1,000 people. Other common-area amenities include:

fitness center

swimming pool

business center

24-hour pantry market

bar area

laundry/valet service

babysitting service

restaurant

café bar

LakeFlato and Rabun Architects together with Sasaki Associates designed the property, while Dallas-based Looney & Associates designed the interior of the building. The hotel was developed to meet LEED Gold, SITES Platinum and FORTIFIED Commercial certifications. The design reduces energy use by 32 percent and interior water use by 35 percent. Approximately 15 percent of building materials are recycled materials, and more than 70 percent of construction waste was recycled.

“At Hilton Hotels & Resorts, we are redefining sustainable travel, and we are proud to welcome this responsibly designed and operated hotel to our portfolio,” Vera Manoukian, senior vice president & global head, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, said in a prepared statement. “With its vibrant location in one of the nation’s top state parks and its wide variety of offerings, this new hotel is well poised to set the standard for accommodations in the region.”

The opening of The Lodge at Gulf State Park comes after Hilton introduced its Motto by Hilton brand a new micro-hotel increasing the company’s brand portfolio to 15.

Image courtesy of Hilton