Hilton Opens Home2 Suites Extended-Stay Hotel in South Jordan

By Alex Girda, Associate Editor

As 2014 gets under way, Salt Lake City is gearing up for a good year. Multiple reports project continuing strength in the residential market, and the hospitality sector ended 2013 on a high note with the debut of Home2 Suites by Hilton Salt Lake City/South Jordan.

The 125-key extended-stay hotel is the 25th Home2 Suites in the United States and capped a year during which Hilton more than doubled the locations of the extended-stay brand and launched it internationally.

Located in the River Front Parkway Corporate Center at 10704 South River Front Parkway, South Jordan, the asset is owned by South Jordan Hotel Ownership, L.L.C. Syracuse, N.Y.-based Widewaters Hotels L.L.C. is the property’s manager.

The four-story hotel features a 24-hour business center, 1,300 square feet of meeting space, complimentary continental breakfast, an indoor saline pool, gas grills, combined laundry and fitness facilities, a market offering grab-and-go items, and a walking trail. Attractive shopping and dining options for business and leisure travelers are available nearby.

According to HotelNewsResource.com, the facility also participates in the Hilton HHonors program.

Image courtesy of home2suites3.hilton.com