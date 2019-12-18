Hilton Opens Home2 Suites Property in Atlanta

Image via Pixabay.com

Hilton has expanded its Home2 Suites brand with the opening of a new property in the Atlanta metro. Peachtree Hotel Group owns and manages the 130-key Home2 Suites by Hilton Lawrenceville Atlanta Sugarloaf.

The 4-story building, located at 1765 N. Brown Road., is near Interstate 85 and provides easy access to TPC Sugarloaf country club, Infinite Energy Center and Sugarloaf Mills shopping center. The latter offers numerous retail, dining and entertainment options, such as Medieval Times, Neiman Marcus, Starbucks, Taco Bell and Burger King. The property is roughly 30 miles from downtown Atlanta.

The pet-friendly hotel has studio, one-bedroom and all-suite accommodations with fully accessorized kitchens and modular furniture. Common-area amenities include complimentary internet, a combined laundry and fitness area, on-site market for grab-and-go items, grill area and outdoor heated pool.

Last month, Hilton opened a dual-branded hotel in downtown Denver, which has a total of 382 keys. Stonebridge Cos. owns and manages the properties.