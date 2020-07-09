Hilton Worldwide Doubles Presence, Adds Seven New Hotels in Peru by 2019

By Adelina Osan, Associate Editor

Peru—Hilton Worldwide recently announced plans to expand in Peru, doubling its presence in the region over the next three years. Seven new hotels across four brands are planned for development: Hilton Garden Inn, Homewood Suites by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton and Hampton by Hilton.

Hilton Lima Miraflores

Hilton Worldwide has been aggressively expanding in Latin America, with more than 90 hotels and 15,500 guestrooms open. Hilton Garden Inn, DoubleTree by Hilton, Hampton by Hilton and Homewood Suites by Hilton will each have a presence in Peru. Properties scheduled for delivery by the end of 2019 are:

Hilton Garden Inn Lima Surco (2016);

DoubleTree by Hilton Iquitos (2017);

Hampton by Hilton Tarapoto (2017);

Hampton by Hilton Trujillo (2018);

Hilton Garden Inn Lima Miraflores (2019);

Hilton Garden Inn and Homewood Suites by Hilton Lima San Isidro (2019).

“Hilton Worldwide is diligent about its growth in Peru and Latin America overall,” Juan Corvinos, managing director development, Central America, Andean & Hispanic Caribbean Regions, Hilton Worldwide, said in prepared remarks. “We’re developing properties responsibly in coveted areas that have remained untouched by other developers, pinpointing urban and rural cities near culinary, cultural and adventure attractions and are thrilled to be expanding the presence of our world-renowned brands in the region.”

The upscale Hilton Garden Inn brand will have the largest footprint in Peru, with three hotels underway. Hilton Garden Inn Lima Surco, owned by Mirage Holdings S.A., will feature 71 guestrooms and be the first international hotel in the Santiago de Surco district of Lima, Peru–an area very close to the U.S. Embassy.

The 250-key Hilton Garden Inn Lima Miraflores, along with Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites by Hilton Lima San Isidro will be a dual-branded hotel totaling 280 rooms: 180 rooms for the Hilton Garden Inn and 100 for Homewood Suites. T&C Developments is the owner and developer of the properties managed by Hilton Worldwide.

The 86-key Hampton by Hilton Tarapoto, owned by Inversiones Hoteleras y Turisticas del Peru S.A.C., will offer guests a one-of-a-kind experience of the vast Amazon rainforest. Guests of the 94-key Hampton by Hilton Trujillo, currently under construction, will stay in a historic area featuring vibrant colonial architecture, ancient temples and pre-Incan archeological sites. Both franchised properties will join Hampton’s global portfolio of more than 2,100 upper-midscale hotels across 20 countries and territories.

“Development in key markets throughout Latin America is a top priority for Hilton Worldwide, and Peru is no exception,” said Jim Holthouser, executive vice president, global brands, Hilton Worldwide. “Tourism is one of Peru’s most important and growing industries, thanks to the country’s dynamic destinations, unparalleled cuisine and renowned cultural attractions. We look forward to our role in this growth and are committed to further expanding our presence by introducing new brands throughout the country.”