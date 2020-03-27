Hines Adds Law Firm at Houston Office Building

San Felipe Place. Image courtesy of NAI Partners

Hines has signed new tenant Gordon Arata Montgomery Barnett at San Felipe Place, a Class A, 167,000-square-foot office building in Houston. Currently located at 1980 Post Oak Blvd., the law firm will occupy 6,233 square feet of space at the new address.

Located at 2229 San Felipe St. in the River Oaks neighborhood, the building consists of nine stories of office space atop seven stories of parking and more than 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Designed by Ziegler Cooper Architects, the LEED Gold-certified building features floorplans ranging between 14,854 and 18,471 square feet.

Completed in 2015, the property is leased to a diverse mix of tenants and is situated a few miles southwest of downtown Houston, not far from Memorial Park and River Oaks Shopping Center.

NAI Partners’ Griff Bandy and Joe Bright represented the tenant in the negotiations.

San Felipe Place is a few miles southwest of a 47-story development by Hines and Ivanhoe Cambridge. The upcoming office tower is already 40 percent preleased, one of the tenants being DLA Piper.