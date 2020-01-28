Hines Expands Investment Management Team

Adriana de Alcantara, Senior Managing Director, Hines. Image courtesy of Hines

Adriana de Alcantara has joined Hines as senior managing director of the company’s fund management team. Her responsibilities will include creating and implementing the investment strategy for new U.S. funds, as well as overseeing other investment operations in the Americas. She will report directly to Alfonso Munk, the company’s chief investment officer.

De Alcantara has more than 20 years of experience in commercial real estate, having dealt with various asset types. Previously, she was managing director & senior portfolio manager for Nuveen Real Estate, where she managed the TIAA-CREF Real Property Fund LP, a core open-end fund which focused on institutional U.S. assets. Additionally, she served as lead portfolio manager of the New York City Property Fund, which puts an emphasis on value-add and opportunistic investments in the city.

Prior to that, de Alcantara held multiple lead roles at TIAA in London and New York and served as vice president of real estate at Lehman Brothers and O’Connor Capital Partners. De Alcantara is fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese, German and French and holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Universitat Internacional de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

While most of de Alcantara’s work will be in the Americas, her new company is also investing in Europe. Earlier this month, Hines completed the first closing of Hines European Value Fund 2, a $1.4 billion investment vehicle.