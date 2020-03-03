Hines Promotes Senior Managing Director

Laura Hines-Pierce, Senior Managing Director, Hines. Image courtesy of Hines

Hines has promoted Laura Hines-Pierce as senior managing director in the office of the CEO. In the new role, she will assist President & CEO Jeff Hines in shaping the firm-wide strategy and managing key risks. At the beginning of the years, Hines welcomed Adriana de Alcantara as senior managing director of the firm’s fund management team.

Prior to the promotion, Hines-Pierce was a managing director in the office of the chief investment officer in Houston, where she relocated in 2017. She focused on company-wide initiatives meant to help refine investment strategy and acquisition efforts. In September 2018, she was appointed transformation officer to support the firm’s strategic and transformative efforts across the business.

Hines-Pierce joined the company in 2012 and was responsible for project management of developments and support of new business opportunities in the Midwest and Southeast regions. She was project manager for River Point, a 1.1 million-square-foot, 52-story office tower and 1.5-acre park in Chicago. Before joining Hines, she worked for Sotheby’s in New York and interned at Eastdil Secured.

Hines-Pierce holds a B.A. in economics and art history from Duke University and an MBA from Harvard. She was part of the team that established the OneHines Women’s Network, leading to the creation of the company’s Diversity & Inclusion initiative.