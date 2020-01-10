Hines Reshuffles Senior Leadership

(Left to right) James Buie Jr., Ray Lawler, Douglas Metzler. Images courtesy of Hines

James Buie Jr., co-CEO of Hines for the U.S. West and Asia Pacific regions, has retired from the firm. Since joining the company in 1980, he has developed more than 110 million square feet of commercial real estate. Douglas Metzler, co-CEO of the U.S West region, and Ray Lawler, who holds the same position in the Asia Pacific region, will assume the CEO roles for their respective areas.

Metzler joined the company in 2002 and most recently served as senior managing director. He has overseen development, acquisitions and operations in both Los Angeles and Las Vegas, focusing on expanding the firm’s activities in several key asset classes. Metzler graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

Lawler joined Hines in 2007 and previously served as senior managing director. In this role, he was responsible for development and asset management in Orange County, Calif. Lawler earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

Hines has close to 150 developments underway globally, with nearly $125 billion of assets under management. In November, the firm ranked as one of Commercial Property Executive‘s top property owners.