Hines Selects Head of European Logistics

Logan Smith, Head of Logistics for Europe, Hines. Image courtesy of Hines

Hines has selected Logan Smith as the new head of logistics for Europe. He will join the company on July 1st. In his new role, Smith will strengthen the company’s senior leadership team across its pan-European platform.

Smith will be based in the firm’s Amsterdam office and will take the lead role in growing the sector and will identify opportunities for industrial product types in key and emerging markets. The appointment comes just one month after Hines’ acquisition the Urban Logistics Distribution Centre in Utrecht, The Netherlands. The company bought the approximately 667,400-square-foot facility from Ramphastos.

Prior to joining Hines, Smith was a managing director with Aevitas Property Partners. Before that, he served as head of logistics for BNP Paribas Real Estate and previously was a chief investment officer at P3 Logistics Parks. He spent almost six years as head of European acquisitions and dispositions at Prologis. Smith holds an MBA from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Cornell University.