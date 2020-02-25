Hines to Debut 2nd Coworking Location

Kearns Building. Image courtesy of Hines

Hines has joined forces with Industrious for its second coworking location, a 25,000-square-foot workplace at the Kearns Building in Salt Lake City. The Square will open in June, with Industrious acting as the operating partner. Hines launched Hines Squared, its own coworking platform, in the summer of 2019.

Hines purchased the Kearns Building in 1988 and selected the property as its second coworking location shortly after opening the first Square workplace at 717 Texas in Houston. Additionally, this is the second Industrious location in Salt Lake City—the shared space provider already operates one at the Clift Building.

The Kearns Building is located at 136 S. Main St. in the city’s downtown area. According to Yardi Matrix, the 166,939-square-foot property spreads across 10 stories and includes 15,000 square feet of retail space.

Completed in 1911, the historic building recently underwent a $25 million redevelopment program, which resulted in new building support systems, modernized elevators as well as a new outdoor patio, an additional lobby, a tenant lounge, a wellness center, a gym and an open-air deck.

The property is easily accessible due to its central positioning, with multiple nearby bus stations providing mass transportation options. Salt Lake City International Airport is 6 miles away.