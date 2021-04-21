Hines, Urban Street Plan Timber Office Project in Fort Lauderdale

T3 FAT Village. Image courtesy of Hines

Hines continues to expand its portfolio of proprietary T3—timber, transit and technology—projects with the announcement of T3 FAT Village in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The company has just established a partnership with Urban Street Development to bring the 180,000-square-foot, heavy timber, creative office building to fruition in the city’s Flagler Village neighborhood.

T3 FAT Village will sprout up within Urban Street’s 835,000-square-foot FAT (Food, Art and Technology) Village, a mixed-use project that will span four blocks and take on the distinction of being the creative centerpiece of Fort Lauderdale’s reimagined arts district.

Unlike the mercantile warehouse buildings native to the area, T3 Fat Village will bring a fresh element to the neighborhood and to the office segment of the mixed-use FAT Village, with its heavy timber composition that offers an inherently sustainable and wellness-centric environment designed to appeal to workers in a post-COVID-19 world.

As noted in a briefing document by the Timber Research and Development Association, “Healthy buildings should support the physical, psychological and social health and wellbeing of people, recognizing the fact that buildings—how they are designed, built and operated—are key promoters of health and wellbeing.”

In addition to the natural health and wellness benefits provided by its mass timber, T3 FAT Village will feature state-of-the-art HVAC systems for superior indoor air quality and filtration, as well as high-tech building systems designed to reduce physical building touch points. The seven-story office tower will also feature a host of amenities, including social and collaborative spaces, a rooftop deck, shared conference space, a fitness facility, bike storage and other offerings designed to appeal to creative office users.

Portfolio expansion

Hines’ is quickly expanding its proprietary T3 portfolio. Earlier this month, the company announced a partnership with PC Urban Properties for the development of T3 Mount Pleasant, a 196,000-square-foot project that will become the largest and tallest mass timber office building in western Canada.

Construction of T3 FAT Village is scheduled to reach completion in 2024.