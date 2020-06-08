Hollywood Hospital Plans $200M Expansion

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center

Los Angeles—CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center is planning a $200 million expansion which will modernize the 100-plus-year-old facility in order to better serve the Hollywood community and surrounding areas.

“It will modernize the interiors and exteriors of buildings that were built many decades ago and will expand an already busy Emergency Service,” Gerald Clute, CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center CEO, told Commercial Property Executive. “The demand for emergency services and other healthcare services continues to increase and the closure or repurposing of nearby hospitals has added to this demand.”

The project will be anchored by a new emergency department, as the hospital has chosen to construct an entirely new ED rather than retrofit the existing structure. The ED will include an upgrade from the current 20 beds to 26 and the department’s physical space will more than double to 26,000 square feet.

Phase I will also include a new 650-spot parking structure for patients, employees and visitors and an overall internal and external beautification of the hospital campus. In addition, the hospital will rebuild and relocate its kitchen and dietary department, which serves patients, visitors and employees.

CHA Health Systems acquired the hospital in 2004 and the multi-year expansion is set to usher in a new era of healthcare in the community. According to Clute, this was an opportune time for such an expansion as certain state of California mandates for seismic retrofit of hospital structures have a 2020 deadline for compliance.

Clute added that the upgraded facilities will provide easy access to care that the community deserves while furnishing its medical staff and other clinicians with the tools they need to deliver top-notch medical care.

“Our company is a leader in modern and functional design in all of its healthcare facilities,” he said.

The new parking structure is scheduled to break ground in November with an approximate yearlong development time. Immediately upon its completion, work will begin on the new emergency department, with an anticipated completion date of fall 2019.

Image courtesy of Wikimedia user Junkyardsparkle