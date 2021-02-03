Home Depot Opens 1.5 MSF Dallas Distribution Center

Home Depot Dallas facility. Image courtesy of The Home Depot

The Home Depot continues to advance its $1.2 billion national supply chain initiative with the completion of a two-building campus in Dallas. The company has delivered a 1.5 million-square-foot distribution center to fulfill online and store orders.

In 2018, Home Depot had reached out to NorthPoint Development LLC regarding the developer’s plans for reinventing the former Naval Weapons Industrial Reserve Plant as the Dallas Global Industrial Center, according to a Dallas City Council document. Ultimately, Home Depot arranged for two build-to-suit warehouses totaling 2.5 million square feet to be developed on 152 acres of the property along W. Jefferson Blvd. at a cost of approximately $136 million. The first roughly 800,000-square-foot building delivered in early 2020.

The newly completed distribution center—a model in green development with a zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell charging station—delivers building materials and other bulky items directly to Home Depot’s do-it-yourself and professional customers within the same day or the next day of ordering in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

Expansion goals

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is a key area for Home Depot’s supply chain strategy. Eventually, the company will increase its presence in the market from 2.1 million square feet to 4.5 million square feet. And there’s more to come on a national level as well. “We’ve got a very solid pipeline for ’21 that we’re working on. And so, we’re very much on track with the One Supply Chain initiative,” Mark Holifield, an executive vice president with Home Depot, said during the company’s third quarter 2020 earnings conference call on November 17, 2020.