Hotel Equities to Manage 36-Property Midwest Portfolio

Residence Inn and Springhill Suites, Indianapolis. Rendering courtesy of Hotel Equities

Hotel Equities and its global private equity affiliate, Virtua Partners, have assumed operations of The Witness Group’s portfolio of 36 hotels. Represented brands include Marriott, Hilton, IHG and Hyatt.

The management company and its affiliate are slated to handle future transactions, conversions and upcoming developments. With this partnership, Hotel Equities expands its presence in the Midwest.

The Hilton properties in the portfolio include: a Homewood Suites in Columbus, Ohio, four Hampton assets in Ohio and several Hotel 2 Suites in Ohio and Indiana, among others. The Marriott portfolio is also located in Ohio and Indiana and includes hotels under the Residence Inn, Fairfield and Springhill Suites brands. The IHG assets are situated in the same two states and operate under the Holiday Inn brand.

In July, Hotel Equities started managing three properties in Alabama: a Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile, as well as a Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Tuscaloosa. The portfolio totals 205 keys.