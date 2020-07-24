Hotel Equities to Manage Three Alabama Properties

4115 Courtney Drive. Image courtesy of Hotel Equities.

Hotel Equities has been appointed to manage three hotels in Alabama: a Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile and a Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Tuscaloosa. Hotel Equities plans to implement operational protocols to emphasize health and safety at the three hospitality properties.

The Courtyard by Marriott in Mobile is a 75-room property with three additional suites. Common-area amenities includes safe deposit boxes, valet dry-cleaning, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Located at 1000 W. Interstate 65 Service Road S., the building is 6 miles from downtown Mobile.

The Fairfield Inn in Tuscaloosa comprises 55 rooms and eight suites. The main amenities at the property include a swimming pool and fitness center, as well as complimentary wireless and breakfast. Located at 4101 Courtney Drive, the hotel is just off Interstate 20. Tuscaloosa National Airport is 8 miles from the hospitality asset. The Courtyard features 75 rooms, three suites and one meeting room. It sits at 4115 Courtney Drive, next to the Fairfield Inn.

Last December, the hotel manager and Virtua Partners reopened Springhill Suites by Marriott, a 199-key hotel in Houston.