Houlihan-Parnes Arranges $31M Refi for New York Asset

660 White Plains Road

Houlihan-Parnes has secured $31 million in refinancing for a 280,000-square-foot, Class A office building in Tarrytown, N.Y. Senior Directors Rachel Greenspan, Bryan Houlihan and Christie Houlihan arranged the 10-year loan at a 3.13 percent fixed interest rate. According to Yardi Matrix data, Signature Bank originated the financing.

Owners GHP Office Realty and RD Management acquired the property in 2017. An entity affiliated with RNY Property Trust sold the asset for $30 million. Since acquiring the 1983-built property, the owners invested in a series of capital improvements including a new fitness center and a renovated lobby.

Located at 660 White Plains Road, on 11 acres, the six-story building houses tenants including Prestige Brands, ENT & Allergy Associates, Ampacet Corp., GNT Group, The Creative Planners Group and KeyBank National Association. The property is just off Interstate 287. The Tarrytown train station and the Tappan Zee Bridge are 2 miles away. The property is also within walking distance of a Westchester Marriott hotel and several dining locations.

