Houston Energy Corridor Asset Lands New Tenant

Energy Center I. Image courtesy of Transwestern

Kiewit Engineering Group has signed a 171,266-square-foot lease at Spear Street Capital’s Energy Center I in Houston. The tenant’s oil and gas division will relocate its headquarters to the 334,367-square-foot office property.

Situated at 585 N. Dairy Ashford Road within the Energy Corridor, the 13-story building was completed 2007 and recently underwent a $3.5 million capital improvement program. Renovations included the addition of a fitness center, coffee bar with lounge seating, tenant conference facility and upgraded elevators, while the lobby received additional seating areas. The LEED Silver-certified building is adjacent to Interstate 10 and Omni Houston Hotel at Westside. The property is 52 percent leased.

JLL Executive Vice President Louie Crapitto and Senior Managing Director David Kimball of Savills worked on behalf of the tenant, while the Transwestern team of Executive Vice President Eric Anderson, Senior Vice President Tyler Garrett and Senior Associate Katy Gragg represented the owner. This August, Anderson was part of a team representing the landlord in a 110,000-square-foot sublease, also in Houston.