How to Automate your Coworking Space

Image via Pixabay.com

Automation has crept in in almost every industry, including commercial real estate. Automation tools can grant you access to features that seem humanly impossible to do, and if you automate your coworking space, you can solve a lot of problems with little to no effort. From organizing memberships to billing, identifying leads and security, there are tools that can take it on.

Consider a complete solution

When you have a list of what you’d like automated in your coworking office, it’s time to find the right tool.

There are several tools on the market that can do it all—from handling your accounting, payment processing and billing, to membership management, Wi-Fi and data management, as well as conference/meeting room bookings. Some even include real-time reporting and lead generation features, so you have all insights and tools at your fingertips to optimize your space.

Additionally, some tools will allow you to program events. You can also go further and get supplies delivered to your office, from paper to cleaning supplies, coffee and snacks. If your printer runs out of ink you can automatically have new ink delivered, and if it breaks down, someone will show up to fix it.

With an automation tool, on-boarding can be made easy, as well as identifying new leads. You can create segmented email campaigns and deliver customized content based on your members’ preferences. You can then follow-up with warm leads based on segmentation and personalization.

Yardi Kube, for example, offers a complete package when it comes to automation and it can carry out a multitude of repetitive tasks and much more.

Include your members

After everything is set up, make sure you train your members properly on how everything works in the office and highlight the benefits. Tenants will be using a lot of the office’s automated features, so they need to understand how things are set up.

What should I put on autopilot?

Despite the advantages, not everything should be automated. Take your time to identify time-consuming tasks that make sense to be automated, for example, building access control, temperature and light settings or booking meeting rooms. In addition, ask office members to for suggestions that can make your space easier to use.

Some things are just not meant to be replaced by “robots.” For example, consider keeping your receptionist and cleaning personnel. You could also have a barista to delight your tenants with great coffee.