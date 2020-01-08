How to Craft a Standout Awards Entry
Entering our annual CPE-MHN Awards program? Here are some tips to make your submission shine.
- Jan 07, 2020
CPE is now accepting submissions to The 2020 Distinguished Achievement Awards, recognizing the commercial real estate industry’s most noteworthy properties and transactions. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across commercial real estate disciplines. Watch the video above for tips on how to put your best foot forward with your submission!