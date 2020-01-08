How to Craft a Standout Awards Entry

Entering our annual CPE-MHN Awards program? Here are some tips to make your submission shine.

CPE is now accepting submissions to The 2020 Distinguished Achievement Awards, recognizing the commercial real estate industry’s most noteworthy properties and transactions. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges representing expertise across commercial real estate disciplines. Watch the video above for tips on how to put your best foot forward with your submission!

Regions