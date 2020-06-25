Howard Hughes Corp. Names New President
The Howard Hughes Corp. has appointed CFO David O’Reilly as president of the company. O’Reilly will continue to serve as chief financial officer, a position he has occupied since joining in 2016, thus expanding his leadership role.
The move is part of the Dallas-based firm’s reorganization strategy that included naming a new CEO in October.
O’Reilly has more than 20 years of industry experience. He came to Howard Hughes from Parkway Properties, where he had served as executive vice president, CIO & CFO. Prior to that, he was a partner & executive vice president with Banyan Street Capital. Other previous positions include a CFO role with Eola Capital and a senior vice president position at Barclays Capital. Between 2001 and 2009, he was a senior vice president with Lehman Brothers.
O’Reilly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Tufts University and an MBA in real estate finance from Columbia Business School.
Howard Hughes Corp. recently landed $137 million in financing for a Houston-area high rise it had acquired along with a neighboring office tower in December 2019 for $565 million.