Howard Hughes Corp. Names New President

David O’Reilly, President, The Howard Hughes Corp. Image courtesy of The Howard Hughes Corp.

The Howard Hughes Corp. has appointed CFO David O’Reilly as president of the company. O’Reilly will continue to serve as chief financial officer, a position he has occupied since joining in 2016, thus expanding his leadership role.

The move is part of the Dallas-based firm’s reorganization strategy that included naming a new CEO in October.

O’Reilly has more than 20 years of industry experience. He came to Howard Hughes from Parkway Properties, where he had served as executive vice president, CIO & CFO. Prior to that, he was a partner & executive vice president with Banyan Street Capital. Other previous positions include a CFO role with Eola Capital and a senior vice president position at Barclays Capital. Between 2001 and 2009, he was a senior vice president with Lehman Brothers.

O’Reilly holds a Bachelor of Science degree in civil engineering from Tufts University and an MBA in real estate finance from Columbia Business School.

Howard Hughes Corp. recently landed $137 million in financing for a Houston-area high rise it had acquired along with a neighboring office tower in December 2019 for $565 million.