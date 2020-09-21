Howard Hughes to Kick Off 303-Key Luxury Hotel in The Woodlands

By Amalia Otet, Associate Editor

The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE:HHC) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, The Woodlands Development Co. announced plans to start construction on a full-service hotel at One Waterway Square in The Woodlands Town Center.

Designed for business travelers, the outfit will feature 303 luxurious guest rooms and suites, plus 24,000 square feet of meeting and special event space. The upscale hotel will showcase a fine dining restaurant, as well as a second-level pool deck and bar overlooking The Woodlands Waterway, the community’s signature 1.4-mile-long water feature; a transportation corridor; and a linear park. The project will also include a pedestrian bridge spanning The Waterway and the addition of a performance stage at Waterway Square.

Located just 27 miles from downtown Houston, The Woodlands is a major employment hub, with 1,700 employers and more than 50,000 employees. It is home to such companies as Andarko Petroleum, Aon Hewitt, Baker Hughes, Chevron Phillips, US Oncology and Fox Networks Group. More recently, Exxon Mobil Corp. inked a deal to lease approximately 478,000 square feet of office space at Hughes Landing, a 66-acre mixed-use community situated on Lake Woodlands.

“There is a tremendous need for additional first-class hotel rooms in The Woodlands, with over 20 million people visiting The Woodlands Town Center each year,” said Paul Layne, executive vice president of master-planned communities for Howard Hughes. “A hotel of this caliber will attract both business and leisure travelers into the heart of The Waterway Square District, within walking distance to hundreds of businesses, shops and restaurants as well as major entertainment venues such as The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.”

The hospitality project is scheduled for completion in mid-2015.

Rendering of The Waterway Square Hotel courtesy of The Woodlands Development Company via The Woodlands Convention & Visitors Bureau