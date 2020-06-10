HqO Presents New Mobile App

HqO—a tenant-engagement software company—has launched a new app which promotes the property’s amenities, while also encouraging socialization among tenants. The product will also help property managers simplify tenant coordination and communication.

HqO’s SaaS platform integrates existing systems to give tenants access to utilities, including visitor registration, room booking, transportation, shuttle integration and parking. Tenants can also access neighborhood amenities such as retail promotions, food ordering, appointments and reservations. By using HqO, landlords will also be able to access data snapshots.

HqO’s community-as-a-service feature includes:

community directory with tenant content

event postings

messaging

announcements

custom content

tenant polls

The company has introduced its platform at Jamestown’s Innovation and Design building in Boston, which featured several amenities like free espresso, hot donuts, chair massages, manicures and a food truck. Tenants can experience on-site fitness classes, promotions, nutrition and health coaching, mobile optometrist, on-site pet care, on-site flu shots. The app offers easy access to on-site restaurant pop-ups, museum discounts, beer and wine tasting and networking events.

Images courtesy of HqO