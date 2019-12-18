HSA, Clarion Partners Sign 375 KSF Chicago Lease

Heartland Corporate Center. Image courtesy of HSA Commercial Real Estate and Clarion Partners

DSC Logistics has signed a 375,000-square-foot lease at the 757,580-square-foot Heartland Corporate Center near Chicago, a newly developed industrial property jointly owned by HSA Commercial Real Estate and Clarion Partners. Colliers International represented the landlord and the tenant.

The logistics firm is the first tenant to move into the development, which broke ground in August 2018. DSC occupies 250,000 square feet and will expand into an additional 125,000 square feet in six months, once further improvements at the property are complete.

This is the fourth building in the joint venture’s 2.1 million-square-foot Heartland Corporate Center, which comprises three other industrial structures to the north. The park’s other tenants include Wilton Industries, Bob’s Discount Furniture Warehouse and U-Haul.

The developer finished exterior construction of the warehouse at the beginning of the year. The property is located on 46 acres at 21530 SW Frontage Road in Shorewood, Ill., at the northwest corner of Interstate 55 at its junction with Interstate 80. The asset is within 50 miles of O’Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago. Building features include 36-foot clear heights, 108 dock-high loading doors and 240 parking spaces.

Executive Vice Presidents David Bercu and Matthew Stauber of Colliers represented the landlord. The firm’s Executive Vice President Lynn Reich and Vice President Suzanne Serino advised the tenant. Earlier this year, the two secured a 1.1 million-square-foot industrial lease in South Dallas.