HSA Commercial JV Inks New Lease at Chicago-Area Property

Heartland Corporate Center. Image courtesy of HSA Commercial Real Estate and Clarion Partners

HSA Commercial and Clarion Partners have inked a 381,874-square-foot, long-term lease in Shorewood, Ill., with Kenco Logistics Services.

The new tenant will occupy the space at the 757,880-square-foot warehouse in December, after interior improvements are completed.

The third-party logistics company will join DSC Logistics, which signed a 375,000-square-foot lease back in November. The contract brings the building to full occupancy.

Located at 21530 SW Frontage Road, the property is just north of the Interstate 55 and Interstate 80 interchange and is within 50 miles of both downtown Chicago and the O’Hare International Airport.

The warehouse is the fourth building within the 2.1 million-square-foot Heartland Corporate Center. The development sits on 46 acres and includes 36-foot clear heights, 108 truck docks and 240 parking spaces. The tenant roster also includes U-Haul and Wilton Industries.

Colliers International Executive Vice Presidents David Bercu and Matthew Stauber worked on behalf of the owners. Executive Managing Director Sean Henrick from Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.