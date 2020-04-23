HSA Signs Tenant at Indianapolis Industrial Park

853 Columbia Road. Image via Google Street View

HSA Commercial Real Estate has signed a 20,439-square-foot lease with American Residential Services at a 104,400-square-foot industrial building in Plainfield, Ind. The tenant plans to move into the fully leased building in September. CBRE represented the landlord.

Located at 853 Columbia Road, ARS’s new space is within 1 mile of Interstate 70 and 5 miles of Interstate 465. Indianapolis International Airport is 3 miles from the facility.

HSA developed the property in 2004 as the first phase of the 55-acre Gateway Business Park. Since then, the company has expanded the industrial park, developing six buildings encompassing some 900,000 square feet. The most recently delivered structure, a 262,758-square-foot multi-tenant distribution center, opened in 2019. Prior to completion, transplant solution provider LifeNet and aerospace firm Safran Nacelles had inked long-term leases for the facility.

CBRE Senior Vice President Terry Busch and Vice President Jared Scaringe worked alongside HSA Executive Vice President Christine Muszynski to close the transaction.