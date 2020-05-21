HVMG to Manage Downtown Nashville Hilton

Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown Convention Center. Image courtesy of HVMG

Hospitality Ventures Management Group has been named to oversee operations of the Embassy Suites side of a dual-hotel development in Nashville, Tenn. A partnership between Crescent Real Estate, Starwood Capital Group and High Street Real Estate is building the two-tower project, which is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Located at 708 Demonbreun St., the 506-key Embassy Suites by Hilton Nashville Downtown Convention Center will have a ground-floor restaurant, coffee shop and entertainment areas. The 30-story hotel’s guest amenities will include a rooftop pool, event areas, a bar, dedicated wellness areas and more than 32,000 square feet of meeting and event space. When complete, the property will be the second-largest property under the Embassy Suites flag.

The other tower within the development will be home to Starwood’s luxury 1 Hotel brand. The 18-story building will have 215 suites. The full development site is across the street from Nashville’s 2.1 million-square-foot Music City Center, a block away from the Bridgestone Arena and a short distance from the Country Music Hall of Fame, Ryman Auditorium and the Frist Art Museum.

In addition to its role in this development, Starwood has been actively involved in Nashville’s hospitality sector for years. Last fall, the investor divested from a 296-key Embassy Suites near the city’s airport in an $80 million deal.

New hotel, new director

Anticipating the additional workload with the new hotel, HVMG named Annebeth Kearney Black as its director of sales and marketing in Nashville. Kearney Black has more than 20 years in the hospitality sector under her belt and was most recently the associate director of sales for the 591-key Grand Hyatt Nashville.

In her new role, she will lead the hotel sales team, particularly as the Embassy Suites Nashville Downtown Convention Center takes shape. Kearney Black said in prepared remarks that the hotel will allow for larger meetings and cater to upscale travelers for business, conventions, or leisure.