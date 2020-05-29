HVMG to Manage Residence Inn in Texas

Image via Pixabay

Heritage Hospitality Group has appointed Hospitality Ventures Management Group to handle operations at the currently under-construction, 104-room Residence Inn by Marriott Waco/South in Texas. The hotel is expected to open this summer.

The property will include units with fully functional kitchens, complimentary grocery delivery service and complimentary breakfast. Hotel amenities will include a sports court, outdoor pool, outdoor patio, meeting room and fitness facility. The Residence Inn brand features suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones.

Located at 2424 Marketplace Drive, the 4-story hotel is within 5 miles of Baylor University and Downtown Waco.

Recently, Hospitality Ventures started management duties at an Embassy Suites hotel development in Nashville, Tenn. A partnership between Crescent Real Estate, Starwood Capital Group and High Street Real Estate is building the two-tower project, which is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2021.