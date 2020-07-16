Hyatt Opens 2 Berkshires Hospitality Properties

Miraval Berkshires. Image courtesy of Hyatt Hotels Corp.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. has opened Miraval Berkshires, a hospitality asset in Lenox, Mass. The property marks the brand’s third opening, after the original location in Tucson, Ariz., and the second one in Austin, Texas. Hyatt also introduced Wyndhurst Manor & Club, a hospitality property, on the same site.

Miraval Berkshires includes 100 guestrooms and features several luxury amenities: golf course, hiking and biking trails, fitness studio and a ranch with stables. The property also includes a spa, with relaxation rooms, salon, sauna, steam room and retail boutique. Located at 55 Lee Road, the resort is within 4 miles of Interstate 90 and 7 miles of Pittsfield Municipal Airport. Miraval includes a shuttle service for airport transportation.

Wyndhurst Manor & Club comprises 11 vintage guestrooms and additional 35 rooms, located in cottages. Amenities include a bar, music room with a grand fireplace, private board room and outdoor swimming pool. Wyndhurst also features 8,000 square feet of meeting and banquet space.

In March, a 217-key Hyatt hotel in Nashville, Tenn., traded for $57.8 million. The buyer, Noble Investment Group, took $52.1 million in acquisition financing from Truist Bank.