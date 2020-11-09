IHG Breaks Ground on First Atwell Suites Hotel

Miami Atwell Suites at 145 SW. 11th St. Image courtesy of IHG Hotels & Resorts

IHG Hotels & Resorts has begun construction on the first property of its latest all-suites brand. The Atwell Suites hotel, which is owned by Francisco Arocha, Pedro Villar, Albert Ovadia and Sunview Cos., is located in Miami and is expected to open by the summer of 2021.

The 90-key Atwell Suites hotel is aimed at the upper-midscale traveler who opts for longer stays, of as much as six nights. The hotel suites will be designed with distinct zones for living and sleeping and include a wet bar, work area, pull-out sofa, oversized vanity and two-sided closet.

The all-suites hotel will be part of a 24-story mixed-use property that is already home to the 140-key Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell, another brand under IHG. Jacob Hawkins, spokesperson for IHG, told Commercial Property Executive that the Atwell Suites hotel will include all of the brand’s standard facilities within the lobby and bar, as well as public spaces on the top floor. The Atwell Suites hotel will also include a second-floor lobby that allows for coworking or lounging and a bookable tech-enabled meeting room.

Located at 145 SW. 11th St., the Atwell Suites will be situated roughly a mile away from downtown Miami, near many of the city’s foreign embassies and South Florida’s financial district.

Strong start despite COVID-19 concerns

The Brickell location of the Atwell Suites will be the first in IHG’s latest brand that was introduced in 2019. Despite the hospitality industry taking a major hit from the COVID-19 pandemic, with occupancy rates hitting 39 percent in June, IHG is confident in the all-suites sector.

Karen Gilbride, vice president of IHG, said in prepared remarks that the all-suites sector is growing fast and remains very resilient with strong owner interest throughout 2020.

The brand already has 20 properties that are under planning and development across the country. Hawkins told CPE that the company expects additional Atwell Suites to begin construction in the coming months, with examples of expected first markets being Denver, Dallas, Phoenix, and Charlotte, N.C.