IHG, Epelboim Break Ground on Atlanta Hotel

InterContinental Hotels Group and Epelboim Development Group have broken ground on a new, 136-key EVEN Hotel in the northern suburbs of Atlanta. The developers expect the six-story property to open in the third quarter of 2019. IHG is increasing EVEN’s nationwide hospitality footprint, with recently opened hotels in Florida and Oregon.

Located at 2715 Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, the project site is positioned half a mile west of U.S. Highway 19, enabling access into central Atlanta, 25 miles to the south. Avalon, an 86-acre, mixed-use development containing more than half a million square feet of shopping, dining, office and residential space, is situated across the street from the hotel.

Guest amenities will include a 1,200-square-foot fitness center, 750 square feet of conference space, a restaurant and a marketplace shop. The property’s 132 standard guestrooms and four suites will feature an in-room fitness space with exercise equipment.

“We are enthused to work alongside Epelboim Development Group on its second EVEN Hotels project as we continue to grow the brand in the Southeast,” Joel Eisemann, chief development officer in the Americas for IHG, said in a prepared statement.

Image courtesy of InterContinental Hotels Group