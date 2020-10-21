IHG, Lendlease Open South Carolina Army Hotel

Candlewood Suites on Fort Jackson. Image courtesy of IHG Army Hotels

InterContinental Hotels Group and Lendlease have opened the first, 171-key phase of Candlewood Suites on Fort Jackson, a hospitality property in Columbia, S.C. Construction of the five-story hotel started in early 2018 under the Privatization of Army Lodging program.

The building at 10046 Benning Road is located within the Army’s Fort Jackson on the eastern edge of Columbia. Constructed with cross-laminated timber, the structure is next to the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy. Guest amenities include laundry facilities, a business center and a fitness center.

The second phase is well underway, located adjacent to the first. Completion on the 146-key building is slated for spring 2021. The smaller building will add additional shared amenities to the property, including a swimming pool, visitors lounge and a picnic gazebo area.

Fort Jackson is the Army’s largest training center for new recruits. In addition to 3,500 permanent soldiers, the 53,000-acre base houses some 60,000 soldiers for basic or advanced training purposes.

Lendlease is the sole developer authorized under the Department of Defense’s lodging privatization program. Earlier in October, the firm’s Quency Phillips spoke on a panel at the Urban Land Institute’s fall conference to discuss how commercial real estate can better address community needs amid health and societal challenges.