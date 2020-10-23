IHG Signs Third Hotel Indigo Location in Miami

InterContinental Hotels Group will build a new $48 million hotel in Brickell that is expected to be ready by late 2016. Located at 145 SW 11th St., Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell marks the third hotel in IHG’s Hotel Indigo branded properties in South Florida. The Hotel Indigo brand has also made announcements recently about new properties set to open in three major European cities, Hotel Indigo St. Petersburg Tchaikovskogo, Hotel Indigo Madrid Gran Via and Hotel Indigo Rome St. George.

Just a few blocks from Downtown Miami and historic Brickell Avenue, the proposed 24-story, 140-room Hotel Indigo Miami Brickell is a joint-venture by HES Group and Sunview Companies. The Brickell neighborhood was once known as Miami’s “Millionaire’s Row” and the facility is designed to reflect the culture, character, and history of its surroundings, following the brand’s tradition.

“Brickell’s unique blend of arts, culture, business and technology ensures our guests will experience everything that makes this area special,” says Pedro Villar, CEO of Sunview Companies.

Guests will have access to a full restaurant, fitness center, and an outdoor pool with its own bar and grill and benefit from around 2,000 square feet of meeting space. Guestrooms will feature plush bedding, hard-surface flooring with area rugs, and spa-inspired bathrooms. The property will also be equipped with the brand’s trademark Neighborhood Guide, which is a modern electronic platform connecting guests to each other, providing information about the local neighborhood as well as the other Hotel Indigo locations around the world. The Miami Brickell hotel will also participate in Rewards Club, IHG’s guest loyalty program.

Image of Hotel Indigo Miami Lakes’ entrance, courtesy of InterContinental Hotels Group