Incora Opens New Global HQ at Fort Worth Office Property

2601 Meacham Blvd. Image courtesy of Mercantile Partners LP

Incora, a supply chain management solutions provider, has opened its new global headquarters at 2601 Meacham Blvd. in Fort Worth, Texas, where it is leasing 53,453 square feet of Class A office space in the six-story, 299,290-square-foot building.

The new space consolidates two company offices that had been located in Fort Worth. The company said its largest warehouse, by volume, is in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and some of the firm’s largest customers and suppliers are also located nearby.

Incora was formed by the merger of Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair in early 2020. In September, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Incora would be relocating its headquarters from Valencia, Calif., to Fort Worth. Incora noted the central U.S. location offers more product and service availability to global customers, suppliers and colleagues.

The company’s executive leadership team will be at the Fort Worth property. Incora has a global footprint with more than 60 locations across 17 countries.

Abbott said in September the company was bringing more than $6 million in capital investment and expanding its presence in the state to include up to 239 jobs. Incora’s lease began in January but the company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday that included CEO David Coleal, Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Brandom Gengelbach, president & CEO of the Forth Worth Chamber of Commerce.

The building, also known as Gourley Plaza, is located on 20.7 acres within Mercantile Center, a master-planned business community with more than 1,300 acres and 4.5 million square feet of space owned by Mercantile Partners LP.

Built in 1993, the asset is 3 miles north of downtown Fort Worth. Mercantile Partners President Brian Randolph and Vice President Andrew Ward said the building had been renovated between October 2015 and December 2016, when the first new tenant moved in.

Prior to the renovation, a portion of the building had been occupied by a government entity and earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration, which left in July 2015 for another Fort Worth location.

DFW office market

As of March, approximately 4.2 million square was planned in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to CommercialEdge. Of 34 developments, 24 are expected to come online this year. According to CommercialEdge data, the metro completed 23 properties totaling about 3.2 million square feet in 2020.

In February, approximately 290,000 square feet of office space was sold in the DFW metroplex, CommercialEdge data showed. It was a significant drop from February 2020, when 2.7 million square feet of space was sold. In January 2021, 3 million square feet traded with eight properties changing hands including Renaissance Tower, a 1.7 million-square-foot office building in downtown Dallas, which was acquired by Square Mile Capital Management.