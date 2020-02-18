Industrious Leases First Downtown Phoenix Space

The Monroe

Industrious continues to expand in the Greater Phoenix market with a 30,000-square-foot lease at ViaWest Group’s office tower The Monroe in Phoenix. The flexible office provider will occupy space on the building’s 14th and 15th floors by the third quarter of 2020.

The building’s lobby will undergo a complete revamp to accommodate the tenant’s needs. The coworking space will feature a fully stocked cafe with daily breakfast, as well as networking events and programming, all offered on flexible terms.

The 18-story, 261,672-square-foot property was completed in 1964 and has 10,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, Yardi Matrix data shows. Amenities include 15,000-square-foot floor plates and a conference center, exercise facility, bike spa and underground valet garage. The building houses notable tenants such as Freshly, Integrate and Solera Health, which expanded its presence at The Monroe last year.

Located at 111 W. Monroe St., the property is surrounded by coffee shops, eateries, bars and accommodation options. The Washington/Central train station along with multiple bus stations provide transit throughout the metropolitan area.

The new lease marks Industrious’ first downtown Phoenix location. The company has previously opened coworking spaces at Fashion Square and Old Town in Scottsdale, Ariz., and on Mill Avenue in Tempe, Ariz.