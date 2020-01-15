Industrious to Debut 2nd Denver Location

Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Image courtesy of Taubman Centers

Taubman Centers has added Industrious to the tenant roster of Cherry Creek Shopping Center in Denver. The coworking company will occupy 25,000 square feet in the 1 million-square-foot property by the end of 2020, one year after it opened its first location in the city’s Central Business District at 1801 California St.

Located at 3000 E. First Ave., the shopping center was completed in 1953 and is anchored by Neiman Marcus, Macy’s and Nordstrom. The new coworking spot will feature both shared workplaces and private offices. Amenities will include a café, networking events and programming as well as access to Industrious’ entire national network.

This lease brings the two companies together for the third time—last year, Industrious opened a location in a Taubman Centers-owned property, at Industrious Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Mo. The companies also joined forces in Short Hills, N.J., at The Mall at Short Hills. Last year, Industrious opened new locations across the nation, including Chicago, Charlotte and Miami.

Cherry Creek Shopping Center is home to a movie theater and 15 eateries as well as 160 specialty stores. Situated in the city’s Cherry Creek neighborhood, the retail center is close to the headquarters of eight Fortune 500 companies.