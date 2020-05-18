Industrious to Manage Thor Equities’ Manhattan Coworking Space

25 W. 39th St.

Thor Equities Group has partnered with Industrious to operate three full floors at a historic office building in Midtown Manhattan. Industrious will operate Thor’s platform, Congregate, and will manage more than 36,000 square feet of shared workspace.

In February, Industrious partnered with Hines to open a 25,000-square-foot coworking location in Salt Lake City.

Built in 1907 as the Engineering Societies’ building, the property featured a 1,000-seat auditorium and one of the largest engineering libraries in the world. After the relocation of the Engineering Societies in 1961, the building was converted to office space. The tenant roster includes: The Wing, The Squash Center, Converge Direct, Spark Labs, Movado, PVE, Delta Galil, and Thor Equities.

Located at 25 W. 39th St., the 15-story building is adjacent to Bryant Park and the New York Public Library.