Industrious to Open at Chicago’s Willis Tower

Willis Tower. Image courtesy of EQ Office.

Under the terms of a management partnership agreement with EQ Office, Industrious will occupy more than 52,000 square feet at Willis Tower, Chicago’s 3.8 million-square-foot iconic office building. The tower will be the ninth Chicago location and the latest of more than 100 flexible office spaces for the coworking company.

The new Industrious location is scheduled to open in phases at the LEED Platinum-certified property of EQ Office, starting in the first quarter of 2021. According to Yardi Matrix data, EQ Office acquired the Class A asset in 2015 for $1.3 billion from American Landmark Properties, marking the largest commercial transaction in the city’s history.

The third-tallest building in the U.S. rises on almost 3 acres at 233 S. Wacker Drive in the city’s central business district. At the time of its completion in 1973, Willis Tower was the tallest building in the world, a title held for nearly 25 years. The 110-story skyscraper has floorplates ranging from 11,500 to 51,980 square feet. Industrious will join a diverse mix of companies on the building’s tenant roster, including United Airlines, Fidelity Capital Markets and Oracle.

The tower is currently undergoing a $500 million restoration process led by Clayco and Turner Construction Co. The project brings the largest restorative transformation in the building’s 47-year history. Upon completion, the revamped Willis Tower will include 125,000 square feet of new tenant-exclusive amenities, a 30,000-square-foot outdoor terrace and Catalog, as well as a 300,000-square-foot retail, dining and entertainment portion. In addition, the building will be powered with 100 percent renewable energy through a multi-year partnership with Dynergy.