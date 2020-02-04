Industrious to Open New Location at Carnegie Hall Tower

Carnegie Hall Tower

TF Cornerstone has added Industrious to the tenant roster of the iconic Carnegie Hall Tower in Midtown Manhattan. The flexible workspace provider will occupy 17,000 square feet on the building’s 43rd and 56th floors. Currently, Industrious has seven locations in New York City and earlier this year, the premium shared space provider opened its second one in Denver.

Located at 152 W. 57th St. in the Manhattan’s Plaza District, Industrious’ newest office is two blocks away from Central Park Neighborhood amenities. Moreover, bus stops and subway stations are all within walking distance of the building. Canvas by Industrious at Carnegie Hall Tower will provide seven flexible private offices for teams of 10 to 20 people, starting with the third quarter of 2020. Amenities are set to include a boardroom, lounge, cafe and terrace area. Additionally, Industrious will manage the asset’s newest conference center.

According to Yardi Matrix, Carnegie Hall Tower is a 542,584-square-foot, 60-story tower with a first-floor retail component. The building was completed in 1989 and matches the architectural style of the nearby Carnegie Hall. Notable tenants include Greystone, Kingdon Capital and Grubman Shire & Meiselas.