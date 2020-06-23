Industry Leader William Millichap Dies at 76

William A. Millichap. Image courtesy of Marcus & Millichap

William A. Millichap, co-chairman of Marcus & Millichap, has died after a year-long battle with cancer at the age of 76, the real estate brokerage announced. George M. Marcus remains as chairman of the NYSE-listed firm, which is led by President and CEO Hessam Nadji.

Millichap joined the company—then called G.M. Marcus Co.—shortly after its founding in 1971 and helped build it into a brokerage powerhouse that employs more than 2,000 investment sales and financing professionals today. The Calabasas, Calif.-based company, which has more than 80 offices across the U.S. and Canada, last year closed nearly 10,000 investment deals for private and institutional investors.

Millichap earned a B.S. in Economics from the University of Maryland and served as a U.S. Navy officer before starting his career at the nascent firm as an investment broker. He rose to the position of regional manager of the Palo Alto, Calif., office in the mid-1970s and later served as president and a director of the company from 1985 to 2000. Millichap was co-chairman of the board from 2000 until his passing, during which time he also acted in an advisory capacity to the company.

Millichap also served as the managing partner of Marcus & Millichap Venture Partners, a proptech investment affiliate, in which role he founded AllApartments.com, an online property marketplace that was later acquired by Homestore. In addition, the longtime industry leader sat on the board of directors of Essex Property Trust from 1994 to 2009 and LoopNet Inc. from 1999 to 2008.

The executive played a key role in the evolution and professionalization of the brokerage industry, for instance by spearheading the creation of its first centralized, electronic inventory system in the late 1970s, Marcus noted in a prepared statement.